Ankita Lokhande Lends Shoulder To Her Father's Mortal Remains, Looks Devastated; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Actress Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passed away on Saturday (August 12). He was 68. His funeral was held in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The cause of his death is not known yet. Several media reports claimed that he was not doing well for quite sometime. He was a banker by profession.

His mortal remains were placed in his residence and several celebrities, including Shraddha Arya and Arti Singh, arrived to pay last respects.

Ankita and her mother Vandana Pandis Lokhande also arrived for his funeral in Oshiwara. Their video has been shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo looked devastated as they attended the last rites.

Shashikant Lokhande's mortal remains were brought to the crematorium ground in an ambulance.

Ankita also participated in the last rites and was seen lending her shoulder to her father's mortal remains.

Ankita shared a close bond with her father. She used to often share pictures and videos with him on social media platforms.

Soon after the news of Ankita's father's demise surfaced, her fans and followers mourned the death and asked the actress to be strong.

Ankita Lokhande's work front

Ankita made her acting debut in 2009 with Ektaa Kapoor's television serial, 'Pavitra Rishta', alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She became a household name for her portrayal of Archana in the show.

She has been a part of several reality shows like India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Smart Jodi, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur and others.

Ankita's first Bollywood film was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Ankita also featured in Baaghi 3 and The Last Coffee.

She will next be seen with Randeep Hooda in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Ankita will play the role of Yamunabai, Veer Savarkar's wife.

