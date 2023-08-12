Ankita Lokhande's Father Passes Away At 68

TV actress Ankita Lokhande's father, Shrikant Lokhande, breathed his last in Mumbai. The reason behind his passing remains undisclosed. As family and friends gather to mourn the loss, Ankita's father's mortal remains have been placed in his residence for a final farewell.

The heartrending event has left the actress in tears, who was known to share a close bond with her father. His final rites are scheduled for tomorrow at 11 am in Oshiwara.

ANKITA SHATTERED BY HER FATHER'S DEMISE

The actress, known for her roles in TV shows and Bollywood, found herself overwhelmed with sorrow due to the untimely demise of her father.

She often shared cherished moments with her father through photos and videos on social media platforms.

The emotional ties between them were evident as Ankita's grief took a heavy toll, reducing her to tears. In this difficult time, family members are rallying together to provide support and solace.

Shrikant Lokhande, a banker by profession, leaves behind a legacy that transcends his professional life, touching the hearts of those who knew him.

ANKITA LOKHANDE'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Ankita Lokhande embarked on her acting journey in 2009 with Ekta Kapoor's iconic television serial, 'Pavitra Rishta', alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She gained prominence for her portrayal of Archana in the show. Ankita's talent extended beyond television, featuring in various projects including Comedy Circus, Ek Thi Nayaka, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and making her mark in Bollywood with her debut role in 'Manikarnika' opposite Kangana Ranaut. Her appearances continued in films such as 'Baaghi 3'.

Although Ankita has taken a break from the screen to focus on her married life with Vicky Jain, she maintains a robust presence on social media platforms. Keeping her fans engaged, she shares glimpses of her life, providing updates on her personal journey.

