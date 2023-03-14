Ankita Lokhande on not getting work after Manikarnika: ‘I do not have any godfather in Industry’

Ankita Lokhande | Photo File

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is a popular name in the television industry. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut’s historical film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. However, the actress wasn’t seen in any movies after this.

The actress has finally broken her silence on not getting any movie offers after her first-ever Bollywood debut. She revealed that nobody offered her word despite being in the industry for a long time. She also stated that her personality is different and she doesn’t like people who go and ask for work.

Ankita wishes to work on only those projects that come to her by themselves. She feels her talent is hidden from the industry, as she doesn’t have any godfather to push her career to that level.

Here’s what Ankita Lokhande said

In her brief conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita spilled the beans about the problems in her career. She stated, "I hardly got anything, and to be honest, I do not have any godfather to take me to that level. Well, I know that I’m talented, but aapke pass kuch aana toh chahiye mana karne ke liye."

She further added, "The market is too different. Many people say that they aren’t getting any meaty roles. But, sort of, nothing happened to me. I didn't even get an offer to decline. Also, I am not the kind of person who will go and ask for work. That’s definitely not me."

About Ankita Lokhande

Ankita rose to fame with her stint in Zee TV’s popular show ‘Pavitra Rishta'. The show went on for years and still has a huge, loyal fanbase. Her chemistry with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was adored by the masses.

She also appeared in a web series of the same title with actor Shaheer Shaikh. However, her decision to pursue a career in Bollywood didn’t lead her to success.

The actress is now married to a businessman, Vicky Jain. This lovely couple won the reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ that aired last year in February on Star Plus.