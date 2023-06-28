Jasmin Bhasin Receives Loved-Up Birthday Wish From 'Soulmate' Aly Goni: 'Tere Bina Main Kuch Nahi'

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni | Instagram

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday (June 28). Social media platforms are flooded with sweet birthday wishes for the actress. Jasmin also received an adorable wish from her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Aly shared a video featuring some of their mushy and romantic moments. Along with it he also penned a heartfelt wish for Jasmin.

Aly pens sweet birthday wish for Jasmin

"Happy happy birthday to the mostttt important person in my life My best friend my soulmate ❤️.. sirf bol nahi raha sach mein tere bina mein kuch nahi and u know that 🤓.. tere bina mera engine hi nahi chalta haha kyunnn ki hum hi to humari duniya hai 😘 Allah tujhe bohot saari khushiya de.. bohot bohot sara pyaar ❤️ happy 16th," Aly captioned his post.

Take a look:

Soon after Aly shared the video, Jasmin commented, "Emotional kar diya."

Several other celebs, including Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia and Yuvika Chaudhary, also wished Jasmin in the comments section of the post.

Jasmin and Aly's love story

Jasmin and Aly met on the sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' in 2018. However, it was only when Aly joined Jasmin in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house that the couple realised that there was more than friendship between them.

The duo's camaraderie was so adorable that their fans had instantly started trending them as #Jasly. Not just inside the house, but even after the show, they have stayed by each other through thick and thin.

They soon made their relationship official and often treats fans with their cute social media PDA. They are frequently spotted together on dates.

