The Archies Gang At Mihir Ahuja's Birthday Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023

The Archies actor Mihir Ahuja turned 25 on June 28, 2023, and he threw a grand birthday bash for his friends and co-stars in Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Among the first ones to arrive at the party was Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, who is also a part of The Archies arrived with Vedang Raina

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vedang Raina looked charming in a funky printed shirt

Photo by Varinder Chawla

While the birthday boy was in all black, Suhana kept it chic in a powder blue mini dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda also attended his The Archies co-star's birthday bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The Archies is the Indian version of the classic comics of the same name

Photo by Varinder Chawla

It has been directed by Zoya Akhtar

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The Archies is headed straight for an OTT release and it is set to stream on Netflix by the end of this year

Photo by Varinder Chawla

