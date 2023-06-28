The Archies Gang At Mihir Ahuja's Birthday Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
The Archies actor Mihir Ahuja turned 25 on June 28, 2023, and he threw a grand birthday bash for his friends and co-stars in Mumbai
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Among the first ones to arrive at the party was Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, who is also a part of The Archies arrived with Vedang Raina
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Vedang Raina looked charming in a funky printed shirt
Photo by Varinder Chawla
While the birthday boy was in all black, Suhana kept it chic in a powder blue mini dress
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda also attended his The Archies co-star's birthday bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The Archies is the Indian version of the classic comics of the same name
Photo by Varinder Chawla
It has been directed by Zoya Akhtar
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The Archies is headed straight for an OTT release and it is set to stream on Netflix by the end of this year
Photo by Varinder Chawla
