The Archies: From Suhana Khan To Agastya Nanda, Meet The Cast Of Zoya Akhtar's Film

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
The cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' performed LIVE at Netflix Tudum, a global fan event, in Brazil on June 17. Here's all you need to know about them ahead of their film's release
Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge - Suhana is daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 'The Archies' marks her debut in films
Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper - Khushi is another star kid. She is the daughter of late Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. This movie will be the first time we see her on screen
Aditi Dot as Ethel Muggs - Aditi is an Indian singer and songwriter with a good fan following on YouTube. Her latest single 'Indigo' is available on the platform
Vedang Raina Reggie Mantle - Vedang is a singer, actor and model from Mumbai. 'The Archies' is the 26 year old's debut film
Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley - Menda is a popular fashion influencer on Instagram who too is new to the film world
Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones - Mihir is not new to Cinema. He has previously worked in Super 30 (2019), Hunter- Tootega Nahi, Todega (2023) and State of Siege: Temple Attack (2021)
Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews - He is another star kid in the gang. Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. This will be Agastya's first movie
