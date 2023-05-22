Parineeti Chopra on falling in love with Raghav Chadha: ‘One breakfast together and I knew…’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has finally unveiled the romantic tale of how she found love in the arms of her fiancé, Raghav Chadha.

The charming couple recently exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony held in the heart of New Delhi on May 13, surrounded by close friends and family.

Here's what she said about their love story

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Parineeti shared her magical journey to discovering Raghav as 'the one'. Alongside a collection of unseen photos capturing the essence of their engagement, she revealed that their love story began over a breakfast meeting.

Parineeti expressed, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew that I had met the one. One who is quiet, calming, peaceful, and inspiring, the most wonderful man. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy and he is my home."

The engagement celebration was a dreamlike affair, brimming with love, laughter, emotions, and spirited dancing.

Parineeti recalled the moments from her engagement

Parineeti joyously recounted the experience, stating, "While we hugged our loved ones and celebrated with them, several emotions overflowed. As a little girl who had always liked princess stories, I had manifested my fairytale would begin someday. Since it has begun now, it’s even better than what I imagined.”

The momentous event, held at Central Delhi's Kapurthala House, saw the presence of esteemed guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Parineeti's cousin, the global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's brief romance

Reports of a budding romance between Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra emerged in March when they were spotted together in Mumbai.

However, insiders suggest that their love story had already begun the previous year. Sparks ignited between the two while Parineeti was filming Chamkila in Punjab, with Raghav making an appearance on set as a friend. Their connection deepened, and love blossomed.

For those unaware, Raghav and Parineeti have a long-standing history, having studied together at the prestigious London School of Economics, as reported by various sources.

As Parineeti and Raghav embark on their journey towards wedded bliss, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of their love story.

Talking about her professional front, Parineeti Chopra will soon appear alongside Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is based on the Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.