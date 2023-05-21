Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor: 10 Bollywood actors launched/mentored by filmmaker Aditya Chopra

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023
Aditya Chopra, the head honcho of YRF Films, broke the star-driven machinery to launch new faces who went on to deliver path-breaking films for his banner. As the filmmaker turns a year older on May 21st, here's looking at 10 actors whom he either launched or mentored
Anushka Sharma - Chopra not only launched Sharma in his directorial 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', he also made her sign a three-film deal with his banner. This was followed by 'Badmaash Company' and 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. Currently, the actress is being managed by his talent agency YRF Talent
Ranveer Singh - Following his grand debut with 'Band Baaja Baaraat', Singh was roped in for a three-film deal with Chopra. Followed by 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' and 'Gunday', he was also being managed by YRF Talent, till they amicably parted ways in 2022
Parineeti Chopra - A marketing executive in his PR division, Chopra launched the actor in 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' as part of a three-film deal. Followed by 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Shuddh Desi Romance', she was also being managed by YRF Talent, till they amicably parted ways
Arjun Kapoor - Arjun was also launched with YRF's 'Ishaqzaade', which was followed up by 'Aurangzeb' and 'Gunday'. He is currently managed by YRF Talent
Vaani Kapoor - With 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Befikre' and 'War', Vaani was successfully launched by YRF and is now being managed by YRF Talent
Tahir Raj Bhasin - The actor was launched in 'Mardaani', which was produced by Chopra. He is now being managed by YRF Talent.
Ayushmann Khurrana - With 'Bewakoofiyaan', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', Khurrana was mentored by Chopra and is currently being managed by YRF Talent
Bhumi Pednekar - A former casting assistant to YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma, Bhumi was the natural choice to play the lead in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. Although she hasn't signed any other film under the banner post her debut, she is currently being managed by YRF Talent
Sharvari Wagh - The pretty actress was launched in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' by the banner. She is also currently being managed by YRF Talent
Manushi Chhillar - The gorgeous actress was launched by the banner with 'Samrat Prithviraj', opposite Akshay Kumar
