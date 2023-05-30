 Kangana Ranaut says 'save world from humans' sharing trash left by trekkers at Mount Everest base camp (WATCH)
Kangana posted a short clip on her official Twitter handle with a brief, hard-hitting message.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
Emergency actress Kangana Ranaut is known for expressing her views on different matters and never shying away from making a bold statement, irrespective of the consequences she faces.

Recently, Kangana shared a clip from the Himalayas that showed a base camp at Mount Everest. It was shocking to see the beautiful place ruined by a lot of trash.

Reacting to the video where trekkers left the place with filthy footprints, stinking, and in a bad state, she stated that humans who think of themselves as God’s beloved ones actually need a reality check as they humiliated mother nature.

On May 30, Kangana posted this short clip on her official Twitter handle with a brief, hard-hitting message. While doing so, she asked to stop the Everest tours in order to fix this issue. Check out the post of Manikarnika actress here:

How netizens reacted to the video

As expected, netizens are also supporting Kangana over this matter, leaving numerous comments on her tweet.

A fan wrote, "For a fact, we humans need to understand that we don't conserve nature. "Nature conserves us!" Another user commented, "Nahin kangana ji insaan ko shuru mein to bhagwan ne shaandaar bnaya tha, aajkal ye insaan bigad gaya h, isko improvement ki jarurat hai."

While users spoke on the matter, some of her fans also asked the actress for an update on her upcoming ventures, the film "Tejas’ and the reality show ‘Lock Upp 2’.

Kangana Ranaut’s professional front

On the work front, Kangana last appeared in the action spy movie ‘Dhakkad’ in 2022, which wasn’t well received by the audience and failed miserably at the box office.

Now, she is all set to bounce back with her upcoming film ‘Tejas’, in which she plays the character of a pilot in the Indian Air Force. She is also looking forward to the release of ‘Emergency’, in which she herself produced, directed and acted.

Apart from this, she will now produce the film Tiku Weds Sheru," starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

