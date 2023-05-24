Kangana Ranaut visits Kedarnath Temple with RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad, calls it her ‘lucky day’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently undertook a spiritual sojourn to the sacred abode of Kedarnath.

Following in the footsteps of Akshay Kumar, who visited earlier, she paid homage to the revered Kedarnath Temple. Known for her spiritual inclinations, Ranaut took to Instagram, sharing a series of captivating pictures and a video, documenting her serene visit.

Kangana Ranaut's spiritual journey with RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad

In the midst of heightened security measures, Kangana Ranaut was accompanied by renowned writer Vijayendra Prasad, acclaimed for his work on the forthcoming film 'Emergency', as well as the highly anticipated RRR. Also joining her was the esteemed Kailashanand Maharaj and MLA Umesh Kumar.

For the auspicious occasion, the actress donned a traditional blue outfit paired with boots, accompanied by a dusty-rose pink bomber jacket, providing respite from the chilly mountain breeze.

Her forehead bore the mark of a sacred paste, signifying her devotion. In the captions accompanying her pictures, Ranaut expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to visit the holy pilgrimage where the divine presence of Lord Shiva resides.

Check out the tweet she shared

Kangana also shared an Instagram post

Among the highlights of her Instagram post was a video showcasing an aerial view of the magnificent Kedarnath Temple, captured from a helicopter in which Kangana was seated.

While the camera panned, the acclaimed actress could be heard chanting "Har Har Mahadev," paying homage to the Lord.

The video also featured several photographs capturing the essence of her pilgrimage. In her heartfelt caption, Ranaut expressed her joy at finally being able to have darshan (sight) of Kedarnath, expressing gratitude to Kailashanand Maharaj, Vijendra Prasad, and Umesh Kumar for their presence and support.