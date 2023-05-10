 Kangana Ranaut defends her decision of doing comedy films in past: 'Had no choice back then'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image

Kangana Ranaut, known for her unwavering candor and strong convictions, has once again set tongues wagging with her latest revelation.

The feisty actress recently shared a video on her social media platforms, which had been originally posted by one of her fan accounts. 

article-image

On doing comedy films in the past

In the clip, Kangana reminisced about her experiences working on comedy films like ‘Rascals’, starring Ajay Devgn, and ‘Double Dhamaal’, alongside Sanjay Dutt. The question looms: Does Kangana regret taking up these comedic ventures?

In her characteristic fashion, Kangana Ranaut fearlessly tackles the topic head-on. Sharing the video, she candidly states that even though she was aware she deserved better, she never allowed herself to become disheartened or cynical.

With unwavering confidence, she asserts, "I never made any wrong decisions ever," while expressing gratitude to her fans for reminding her of those moments through such videos.

article-image

She doesn't see them as 'mistakes'

Delving further into the subject, Kangana acknowledges that people often make choices that others perceive as erroneous. However, she staunchly defends her own path, asserting that she doesn't view those comedy films as mistakes. 

Despite receiving advice from well-meaning individuals, who insisted she deserved more, Kangana reveals, "Back then, I felt I had no choice but to seize the opportunities that came my way."

Reflecting on her decision, she reveals that the earnings from those projects enabled her to fulfil a cherished dream: shooting her own short film and funding her education at the esteemed NY Film Academy.

Check out the video shared by a fan account and her story here:

Consequently, Kangana considers those seemingly unconventional choices as stepping stones toward her personal growth, rendering them invaluable rather than regrettable.

article-image
