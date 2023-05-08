 Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Shabana Azmi's comment on The Kerala Story ban; here's what she said
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut REACTS to Shabana Azmi's comment on The Kerala Story ban; here's what she said

Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Shabana Azmi's comment on The Kerala Story ban; here's what she said

The actress drew a distinction between 'The Kerala Story' and Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' highlighting that its lacklustre response stemmed from its status as a remake of a widely watched Hollywood classic.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

Kangana Ranaut has once again gained attention for her fierce statement on social media and this time it’s veteran actress Shabana Azmi who has become her fresh target.

Amidst the tempest of opposing opinions to Adah Sharma's latest film, veteran actress Shabana Azmi emerged as a staunch supporter of 'The Kerala Story.'

Azmi emphasized that once a film has received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), banning it becomes an unwarranted demand. Her backing of the film struck a chord with many, who praised the veteran actress for her stance.

Nevertheless, controversy begets controversy, and now Kangana Ranaut has entered the fray, countering Azmi's defense. 

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut recalls being humiliated for her height during modelling days: 'Kehte the tumhara...
article-image

Here's what she said

The actress drew a distinction between 'The Kerala Story' and Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' highlighting that its lacklustre response stemmed from its status as a remake of a widely watched Hollywood classic. 

Ranaut's point underscores that the absence of demand does not equate to an outright ban, but rather an indication of waning public interest.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut backs The Kerala Story: 'If you think it is attacking you, then you're terrorist'
article-image

Both love and hate for The Kerala Story

Critics vehemently label 'The Kerala Story' as a propaganda film that stokes division within the Muslim community.

They argue that creating such narratives only fosters hate and animosity among different religious communities, advocating against the encouragement of such sensitive subjects in filmmaking. 

On the other side of the spectrum, several notable figures, including Kangana Ranaut herself and the filmmaker behind 'The Kashmir Files,' lend their support to the controversial film.

Read Also
Vivek Agnihotri says he is boycotted in Bollywood: 'Who has questioned it besides Kangana Ranaut and...
article-image

Kerala Story has taken the internet by storm

The movie delves into a contentious narrative, chronicling the alleged conversion of approximately 32,000 Hindu girls to Islam and their purported forced recruitment into the ranks of ISIS. 

As the controversy rages on, society finds itself polarized, with one faction applauding the film's bold storytelling while another vehemently denounces it as an inflammatory propaganda piece. 

Critics have even likened it to 'The Kashmir Files,' further fanning the flames of controversy and prompting calls for an outright ban across all platforms and theatrical screenings.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut supports same-sex marriage, Apurva Asrani expresses gratitude: 'Most movie stars have...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raghav Juyal dismisses dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill: 'I'm single like Salman Khan'

Raghav Juyal dismisses dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill: 'I'm single like Salman Khan'

Adipurush craze: Fans throng Hyderabad theatre as makers gear up to launch trailer of Prabhas-Kriti...

Adipurush craze: Fans throng Hyderabad theatre as makers gear up to launch trailer of Prabhas-Kriti...

Inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's ₹173 crore Delhi bungalow: From royal bedroom to plush lawn

Inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's ₹173 crore Delhi bungalow: From royal bedroom to plush lawn

Director Onir begins My Melbourne project, film to be based on sensitive subject of sexuality

Director Onir begins My Melbourne project, film to be based on sensitive subject of sexuality

Sonam Kapoor shares UNSEEN pic of Anand Ahuja with son Vayu on their wedding anniversary: 'Everyday...

Sonam Kapoor shares UNSEEN pic of Anand Ahuja with son Vayu on their wedding anniversary: 'Everyday...