Kangana Ranaut supports same-sex marriage, Apurva Asrani expresses gratitude: 'Most movie stars have been shy'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the highly debated topic of same-sex marriage in India.

The ongoing legal battle for the legalization of same-sex marriage has garnered support from several well-known personalities in the entertainment industry, and Kangana's recent comments on the subject suggest that she's on board with the movement.

Kangana Ranaut said THIS in support of same-sex marriage

When asked about same-sex marriage during a media interaction, the bold actress stated that if two individuals' hearts come together, their preference should not matter to anyone.

Her views have surprised many, especially considering that Kangana has a reputation for speaking her mind on a variety of issues.

In a previous tweet, she wrote that what one does in the world forms one's identity and not what one does in bed. However, she also added that one's preferences should be private and not flaunted like medals.

Writer Apurva Arani, who is openly gay, impressed with Kangana

Apurva Asrani, who has been very vocal in his support of same-sex marriage, thanked Kangana for her liberal views.

Asrani, a filmmaker who is in a same-sex relationship himself, tweeted his appreciation for Kangana's statement, praising her for openly supporting same-sex marriage when most movie stars have been shy to do so.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kangana's comments have caused quite a stir in the entertainment industry, with many applauding her for taking a stand on such a sensitive issue.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy with her upcoming projects, including Emergency, where she will be playing the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and Chandramukhi 2.