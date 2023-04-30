Viral! Kangana Ranaut reacts as paps say 'Aap se darr lagta hai'; watch video

Kangana Ranaut | Photo File

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again made headlines after a video of her responding to paparazzi went viral on social media.

The actress, who is known for her bold and outspoken persona, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday when some shutterbugs told her that they are scared of talking to her. In response, Kangana laughed and said 'You should be'.

Here's what happened

In the viral video, you will see how Kangana walks towards the airport entrance while paps click her photographs. The actress looked beautiful in a white saree and was greeted ‘namaste’ by paps. One of the photographers said, “Aapse darr lagta hai. (We are scared of you)”

Hearing this, Kangana laughed and said, “Lagna hi chahiye, agar ap samajhdar ho toh zarur dar lagna chahiye. (If you are smart, you should definitely be scared of me.)”

Check out the viral clip here:

This incident comes days after Kangana Ranaut called the paps ‘chalaak’ when she was spotted at the airport. She expressed her disappointment on the media not asking her questions about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ comment on Bollywood while clicking her photos.

What Pee Cee had told about Bollywood?

Let us rem find you, Priyanka Chopra talked to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert and revealed that she felt sidelined in Bollywood. “I was being pushed into the corner in Bollywood, people were not casting me. I had beef with people in Bollywood. I ain’t good at playing that game so I was somewhere tired of the politics and I said I wanted a break .”

Ranaut had then responded to Priyanka’s comments and had put allegations of ‘abusing’ the Citadel actress against him. She stated that KJo banned her, people ganged up against her, bullied her and expelled her from film industry.

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her strong personality and unapologetic attitude, has never shied away from speaking her mind. The actress has often made headlines for her controversial statements and opinions, and it seems like she has once again stirred up a storm with her latest interaction with the paparazzi.

Kangana's fans are loving her boldness, while her critics are already sharpening their claws to attack her. One thing is for sure, Kangana Ranaut will continue to make headlines and keep the Bollywood industry on its toes