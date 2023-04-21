Kangana Ranaut apologises for her ‘Joe-Biden-Dalai Lama’ joke: ‘I hold nothing against anyone’

Kangana Ranaut | Photo File

The recent controversy surrounding the 14th Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Buddhism, has caused quite a stir.

A video of him kissing a young minor boy on the lips and asking him to "suck his tongue" went viral and ignited backlash from people worldwide. The leader, who has spent his entire life in public service, has since apologized for his actions, but the damage has been done.

Kangana Ranaut's involvement further escalated the issue

Adding fuel to the fire, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share an edited photo of the Dalai Lama with his tongue out, standing next to US President Joe Biden.

The caption read, "The Dalai Lama receives a warm welcome at the White House."

Ranaut's tweet drew widespread criticism, with many accusing her of being insensitive to the religious sentiments of the Buddhist community.

Actress finally apologised for her actions

The controversy continued to escalate as a group of Buddhists protested outside Ranaut's office, following her earlier tweet. In response, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to apologize for her "harmless joke."

She clarified that she didn't mean to hurt anyone's feelings and urged the protesters to go home, citing the harsh heat as a reason.

Her Professional Front

Kangana remains focused on her work commitments irrespective of the numerous controversies surrounding the Manikarnika actress. She is all set to portray India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in her upcoming political drama Emergency.

The film, which is being produced and directed under her banner Manikarnika Films, also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late actor Satish Kaushik, among others.

The controversy surrounding the Dalai Lama's actions and the subsequent backlash highlights the importance of sensitivity towards religious beliefs and cultural traditions.

As a public figure, it is crucial to be mindful of the impact our words and actions can have on others, especially when it comes to matters of faith and spirituality.