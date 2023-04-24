 R Madhavan calls Kangana Ranaut ‘extraordinary actor’: She isn’t pushover or cliche heroine who gets slapped by men and walks away’
R Madhavan calls Kangana Ranaut 'extraordinary actor': She isn't pushover or cliche heroine who gets slapped by men and walks away'

R Madhavan calls Kangana Ranaut ‘extraordinary actor’: She isn’t pushover or cliche heroine who gets slapped by men and walks away’

Madhavan expressed his gratitude for growing up surrounded by powerful women.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut | Photo File

R Madhavan, the renowned actor who has left an indelible mark on Bollywood and South Indian cinema, has recently spoken out about his admiration for strong women, including his former co-star Kangana Ranaut.

In an interview with Rohan Dua, Madhavan expressed his gratitude for growing up surrounded by powerful women, including his mother, who managed a bank in Bihar for 30 years.

He believes that women are the stronger species and are capable of enduring hardships for longer periods.

Madhavan appreciates her acting skills

Madhavan was all praises for Kangana Ranaut, who he worked with in the movie Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel.

He spoke highly of her acting abilities, saying that she is not the typical cliché heroine who appears in a few movies and gets slapped by men before walking away.

Instead, Kangana is a woman with opinions who is not afraid to stand up for herself. Madhavan acknowledged that recognizing and appreciating the strength that women bring to the screen due to their personal achievements and experiences is crucial in today's world.

"I am In awe of Kangana's talent" - R Madhavan

He continued to shower Kangana with accolades for her impressive acting skills, noting how she brings so much to the roles she plays across all genres of films.

Madhavan stated that he is in awe of her talent and considers her to be an extraordinary actor who deserves due credit for her achievements.

Madhavan's comments about Kangana and strong women in general serve as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and celebrating the strength and abilities of women in a world that often seeks to diminish them.

His words serve as an inspiration for all those who strive to empower women and create a more equitable world for all.

