Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Directing Full Plate With Kirti Kulhari While Battling Stage 4 Cancer: 'Got Diagnosed In Middle...'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee recently revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 4 oligometastatic cancer eight months ago, sharing that her 70-year-old mother and 9-year-old daughter depend on her. Amid this battle, on Tuesday (August 26), she announced that her directorial film Full Plate, starring Kirti Kulhari, will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2025, and penned a heartfelt note about completing the film while undergoing treatment.

Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Directing Full Plate While Battling Cancer

Sharing the poster of Full Circle, Tannishtha wrote on her Instagram handle, "In the middle of a really difficult personal journey, I somehow also managed to finish my film. Full Plate- which I wrote and directed. I got diagnosed right in the middle of the post-production earlier this year. Despite everything, I am so happy to share that Full Plate will have its world Premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2025."

The actress shared that Full Plate is the result of pure grit and unwavering commitment from the entire team, who stood strong not only through her health crisis but also the incredibly tough conditions under which the film was made. She further added that indie films are always challenging to pull off, and this one truly tested both her and her team.

Tannishtha Chatterjee Expresses Gratitude For Love & Good Wishes

Tannishtha also expressed gratitude for the love and good wishes she has been receiving since she announced her cancer diagnosis. "It's easy to feel like the world is all doom and gloom, but thank you for making me feel that it’s not and that humanity still exists," added the actress.

Tannishtha is best known for films like Gulaab Gang, Parched, and Joram, among others.