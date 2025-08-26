Kingdom OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Devarakonda's Latest Film

Kingdom OTT Release Date | Photo Credit:

Vijay Devarakonda's spy action drama film, which was released in theatres on 31, 2025 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film is now set to be released on Netflix, starting from August 27, 2025. The film is based on the themes of family, addiction, and the lifestyle of mixed martial arts fighters.

About Kingdom

Sithara Entertainments shared the poster of the film on X and captioned, "In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes 👑🔥Watch #Kingdom on Netflix, in Telugu." The film is directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It is produced by Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya, and Aravind Aendapally under the banner of Sithara Entertainemts, Fortune Four Creations, and Srikara Studios.

Storyline

Kingdom follows a police constable named Surya (Suri) who goes incognito in Sri Lanka to locate his estranged brother, Siva. He discovers that Siva is a figurehead in the island's organised crime, and the siblings are now on conflicting sides, compelling Suri to decide between familial loyalty and his responsibilities. The narrative unfolds in a context of a tumultuous historical occurrence involving British colonial troops and a marginalised tribal community, with elements of reincarnation and ancestral knowledge.

Cast and characters

The film features Vijay Deverakonda as Constable Surya, Satyadev as Siva, Bhagyashri Borse as Dr. Madhu, Venkitesh V. P. as Murugan, Ayyappa P. Sharma as Bhairaghi, Muralidhar Goud as Police SI, Mahesh Achanta, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kancharapalem Kishore, and Rohini as Siva's and Suri's mother, among others.

Anirudh Ravichandran has composed the music

Anirudh Ravichandran is one of the most versatile Indian composers and playback singers. He is known for his unique blend of traditional Indian sounds with global music trends like EDM (Electronic Dance Music), hip-hop, and pop, creating both energetic dance tracks and soulful melodies. His talent extends beyond Tamil cinema, as he has also composed music for Telugu and Hindi films.