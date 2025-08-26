Singer Armaan Malik Cheers For Brother Amaal Mallik As He Enters Bigg Boss 19: 'He Is Rebellious & Blunt, But...'

Photo Via Instagram

Singer Amaal Mallik, best known for hit tracks like Jab Tak, Kar Gayi Chull, and Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, has entered Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. His brother, singer Armaan Malik, penned a heartfelt note on social media, cheering him on and sharing that everyone will now witness the real him on the show.

Armaan Malik Cheers For Brother Amaal Mallik

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Armaan wrote on Tuesday (August 26), "My brother Amaal has always been someone who follows his own mind and has his own way of doing things. He is rebellious, he is blunt, but his heart is pure gold. I know everyone watching the show will get to see that and witness the real him (snoring included 🤣) Wishing him all the love and luck, ab Big Boss gaya hi hai to jeet ke hi aana. @AmaalMallik"

Armaan Malik Never Wanted Amaal Mallik To Join Bigg Boss 19

On Monday, Armaan answered a few questions of fans and followers about his brother Amaal on X, where a user asked about his reaction to Amaal entering the reality show.

To which, the singer said, "Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai."

(Obviously was never for it, but who can say anything to big brother Amaal. Anyway, hope he has fun at the Bigg Boss house like one has at a boarding school and comes back. Many songs are pending)On Monday's episode, during his conversation with Zeishan Quadri, Amaal admitted that he was going through a 'serious' break-up back then. He said, "Maine ek post daali thi, internet pe bahut viral ho gaya tha. Main depression mein tha. Maine apne family se ties cut off kar diye the. Shayad issliye inhone yahan bula liya. Bahut news ho gayi thi. Ek identity crisis mehsoos honi lag gayi thi."

Amaal Mallik Reveals Truth Behind Cutting Ties With Family Post

He revealed that on the day he put up the post, he had a huge argument with his mother. That is why he wrote that he has no connection with anyone and that whatever he says on Twitter or elsewhere is solely his opinion, so people should not drag his family into it