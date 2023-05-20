When Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut gave contrasting views on 'choosing films for money'

The dynamic duo of Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut, both acclaimed actresses in Bollywood, have taken divergent paths in their acting career, characterized by a mix of content-driven and commercial films.

While both actresses began as outsiders in the film industry, Kangana's path has been notably more arduous. Recently, an old video of the two has resurfaced, capturing a candid moment where they were asked about their choices in signing films for monetary gain. While Kangana openly admitted to doing so, Deepika indirectly criticized her decisions and fired back.

The old viral video includes Kangana, Vidya and Deepika answering whether they chose film for money

In a 2014 interview, the actresses were queried, "Have you ever signed a movie purely for money?" Deepika firmly responded with a "never," implying that her choices were driven by factors other than financial gain. On the other hand, Kangana candidly confessed, "Yes, I have, purely for the money."

Kangana explains her point

Elaborating further, Kangana explained, "In my career, you would notice that there have been both good films and some that others may not consider good. I have found myself in situations where I had to decide whether to dance at a wedding or do a film. I have crowd phobia and stage fear. So, I opted for films that may not have showcased my best performance or ones I didn't necessarily want to be a part of. But I found them easier to do. That has been my journey, and I'm fine with it."

Deepika contradicts her opinions

Interrupting Kangana, Deepika offered her perspective, stating, "I believe that, in the end, it's films that shape you as a person. The choice of films and their success or failure, whether we like it or not, have a significant impact on our careers. There are other avenues to earn money, such as award shows and appearances. However, it is your films that truly dictate your trajectory. I wouldn't choose a film solely based on its monetary value. I don't think one should risk their choice of film, unless, of course, she has stated that she is solely comfortable with the medium of films."

Netizens are TROLLING Deepika Padukone for her statement

Deepika's remarks did not sit well with some netizens, who expressed their discontent. One commenter noted, "Sometimes it feels like Deepika is insensitive to any background that differs from her own, unable to think beyond her own perspective. Her opinions seem limited." Another comment read, "DP clearly doesn't understand the struggles of working solely for money when you are an outsider with limited connections."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her upcoming films 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, as well as 'Project K'.

Kangana, on the other hand, has exciting projects in the pipeline, including 'Tejas' and 'Emergency'.