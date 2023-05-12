WATCH: Ranveer Singh crashes Deepika Padukone's TIME interview, kisses her on camera

One of B-Town's most favourite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have been dishing relationship goals ever since the two started dating around 10 years ago from now.

Deepika recently added yet another feather to her hat as she turned cover girl for world-renowned magazine TIME.

She also sat down for an exclusive interview with TIME during which she opened up about her married life and her bond with Ranveer, and that is when she received a cutesy surprise from none other than her husband himself.

Ranveer Singh crashes Deepika's interview

A video of the surprise has been shared by TIME on their official handle in which Ranveer can be seen walking in the room in the middle of Deepika's interview and surprising her.

The two even kissed on camera and the actress was then heard telling Ranveer that the interviewer was just about to ask her questions about her married life. To that, the actor replied, "What a cosmic thing to have happened."

Deepika and Ranveer were even seen cutely holding hands as the actress said that she has married her best friend, with a twinkle in her eyes. "I love spending time, my husband and I. The fact that we are just so goofy with each other. I can feel like absolutely myself, my most vulnerable, my most clumsy, my most expressive self. We have known each other now 10 years almost. It's my happy place," she confessed, blushing.

Ranveer quipped that he was not ready for the interview and kissed Deepika goodbye, before taking their leave.

Deepika's advice for married couples

During the same interview, Deepika also shared some advice for young, married couples.

The actress stated that couples today lack patience and that they should take lessons from their parents' generation for a happy married life. She added that every couple is different from the other and the sooner they accept the fact, the better it is for a healthy relationship.

"I feel like there’s a lack of patience and I think that that’s something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents, but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us," she said.