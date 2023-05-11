Deepika Padukone says 'couples today lack patience' amid reports of troubled marriage with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone added yet another feather to her hat after she featured on the cover of a world renowned international magazine as a 'global star'.

Deepika also got all chatty with the magazine and revealed some interesting details about her married life with Ranveer Singh and her take on modern-day marriages, in general.

Deepika graced the cover of the coveted TIME magazine and opined that couples today lack patience.

Deepika Padukone talks about modern-day marriages

In the interview with TIME, Deepika stated that today's couples should take lessons about a happy married life from their parents' generation.

She also said that every couple's journey is different from that of another couple, and the sooner they accept the fact and not draw comparisons, the better.

"I think patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today — I sound like some love guru — but I feel like there’s a lack of patience and I think that that’s something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents, but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us," she said.

Deepika went on to share that she is her "most vulnerable self" with Ranveer, and also revealed that her recent trip to Bhutan was not a solo one, but instead, it was a getaway amidst the nature with her husband.

Read Also Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacation photos are a visual delight

Deepika and Ranveer's love story

Deepika's comments about couples and marriages comes amid reports of her own marriage with Ranveer going through a rough patch. Of late, several rumours have been doing the rounds that the two have been facing problems in their married life and some even claimed that they might head for a divorce.

However, with her heartfelt confession about Ranveer during the interview was enough to put all the rumours to rest.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for nearly six years. The two met on the sets of their first Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', and fell in love while filming the heartwrenching romantic saga.

For Ranveer, it was love at first sight, and as for Deepika, she fell in love gradually but hard.

Even before getting married, the two never shied away from expressing their love for each other in public and their PDA became the talk of the town within no time.

Post marriage too, the two have never missed an opportunity to shower each other with love, and while Deepika has confessed that Ranveer's energy and enthusiasm brings joy and positivity in her life, the latter calls his wife the best thing to have happened to him.

Read Also WATCH: Ranveer Singh flirts with Deepika Padukone at Mumbai event amid divorce reports