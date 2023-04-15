Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacation photos are a visual delight

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023

Actress Deepika Padukone was on a holiday at Bhutan and she recently treated her fans with beautiful photos from her vacation

Instagram

From Mountains to Lush Forests - Deepika gave a glimpse of stunning landscapes

Instagram

She took our breath away with her stunning shot of snow-capped mountains

Instagram

Another beautiful shot posted by Deepika

Instagram

A glimpse of local cuisine - her Bhutan travel diary wouldn't be complete without some delicious food shots

Instagram

Healing power of Bhutan's pure air - the journey through it's mesmerising palace

Instagram

Creativity lies in beauty and you can't deny seeing this

Instagram

Landscapes you can never miss to capture

Instagram

Breathe in serenity - exploring the beautiful spaces

Instagram

From bridges to rivers, awesome places to relax yourselves

Instagram

Too Many Holiday Photos? - We don't think so! Deepika's Bhutan trip is worth revisiting

Instagram

Look at her infectious smile! It's constant throughout her travel diary

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

