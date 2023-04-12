Who is Dar-Benn? Mysterious villain in ‘The Marvels’

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023
Zawe Ashton will be playing the gender-swapped version of Dar-Benn from the comics
Dar-Benn is a Kree soldier and a member of the Accuser Corps, a group of powerful warriors tasked with maintaining the Kree Empire's dominance in the galaxy
She is not a well-known character in the Marvel comics, making her inclusion in The Marvels all the more intriguing
Dar-Benn is expected to pose a formidable threat to the film's protagonists, Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan
The Kree have been depicted as a powerful and dangerous race of aliens with a rigid code of conduct in the MCU
Dar-Benn will likely be a fierce warrior, dedicated to her mission and loyal to the Kree Empire
The Kree have been engaged in a prolonged war with the Skrulls, another alien race that we have seen earlier in the MCU
Dar-Benn's presence in The Marvels may tie into the upcoming MCU TV series titled Secret Invasion, which deals with the invasion of Earth by Skrulls
Little is known about Dar-Benn's specific motivations and actions in the film, but we can expect her to be a significant antagonist
Ashton's real-life partner Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki, may interact with her character in future Marvel projects
