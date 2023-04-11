BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie: Meet the K-Pop Idols who went viral for their stunning features

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2023
From perfect complexions to doll-like features, here are some of the K-pop idols who went viral for their stunning looks
BTS V's eyes are like the stars, shining bright and captivating ARMYs around the world
Yejin's cat-like eyes are the envy of the feline world and a purr-fect example of K-pop's stunning visua;
Known as the "worldwide handsome" member of BTS, Jin's perfectly proportioned features and broad shoulders have made him a hit with fans globally
Nayeon's bunny teeth add an adorable touch to her already charming persona in TWICE!
Blackpink's rose took the internet by storm when she debuted as everyone couldn't take their eyes off from her, thanks to her symmetrical face
Stray JKids' Felix has a beautiful and natural freckles, and with a smile on his face, he can literally make anyone fall in love
BILLIE's Tsuki is known for her expressions and went viral with her performance on 'GingaMingaYo'
Many have said that NMIXX’s Sullyoonlooks like a doll and it's indeed true
Thanks For Reading!