In Pics: K-pop star Jackson Wang performs at Lollapalooza India

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023
K-pop star Jackson Wang performed in India for the first time at one of the world's longest-running music festivals Lollapalooza
The hitmaker landed in Mumbai on Saturday night
On Sunday, he sent the entire city into a frenzy as he performed some of his best numbers in Mumbai
He greeted the audience with a 'Namaste'
He performed some of his greatest hits like 'Go Ghost' and 'Come Alive'
He was also seen sharing his excitement about performing in the country for the first time
Wang had been grabbing attention since the moment he landed in Mumbai
Lakhs of fans attended his concert in the city and it was nothing short of their own little festival for them
Wang thanked the Indian fans for the love that he gets from the country
At least 40 artists performed at the festival across four stages in two days
