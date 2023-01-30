In Pics: K-pop star Jackson Wang performs at Lollapalooza India

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023

K-pop star Jackson Wang performed in India for the first time at one of the world's longest-running music festivals Lollapalooza

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The hitmaker landed in Mumbai on Saturday night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On Sunday, he sent the entire city into a frenzy as he performed some of his best numbers in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He greeted the audience with a 'Namaste'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He performed some of his greatest hits like 'Go Ghost' and 'Come Alive'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He was also seen sharing his excitement about performing in the country for the first time

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Wang had been grabbing attention since the moment he landed in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Lakhs of fans attended his concert in the city and it was nothing short of their own little festival for them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Wang thanked the Indian fans for the love that he gets from the country

Photo by Viral Bhayani

At least 40 artists performed at the festival across four stages in two days

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Lollapalooza 2023: Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Sussanne Khan and other celebs enjoy power-packed...
Find out More