 Did Zendaya copy Deepika Padukone's Oscar 2023 look for Bulgari event? See photos
For Oscars 2023, Deepika opted to wear a black off-shoulder gown

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

Actress and singer Zendaya recently made a stylish appearance at Bulgari event in Venice, Italy. The event was also graced by Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Lisa among other global celebrities. Several pictures and videos of Zendaya with PeeCee and Anne have surfaced online.

While Priyanka looked stunning in a floor-sweeping, figure-hugging wine coloured ensemble, Zendaya made heads turn in a strapless black gown.

Deepika Padukone vs Zendaya

Soon after Zendaya's pictures went viral, what caught our attention was the similarity between Zendaya and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's Oscars look.

article-image

For Oscars 2023, Deepika opted to wear a black off-shoulder gown. She paired the velvet Louis Vuitton number with matching gloves. The actress pulled her hair back in a bun and completed her stunning look blingy jewels from Cartier.

For the Bulgari event, Zendaya also opted for a custom off-shoulder gown by Richard Quinn. She, too, pulled her hair back in a bun and wore a serpenti necklace and kept her makeup minimal.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for two films simultaneously -- 'Fighter' and 'Project K'.

In 'Fighter', she will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan.

In 'Project K', she has been paired opposite Prabhas and it also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. The 80-year-old was recently injured on the sets of the magnum opus and thus, the shoot has been halted temporarily.

Deepika also has the remake of 'The Intern' in her kitty, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

article-image

