Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Yash Casts Vote In Bengaluru, Interacts With Fans

Actor Yash got his finger inked at the polling booth in Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The 'KGF' actor arrived at his designated polling station in a pink shirt and white trousers that he teamed up with sunglasses.

'777 Charlie' fame Rakshit Shetty also cast his vote in Udupi.

Exactly one-half of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Congress-ruled Karanataka is polling currently in the second phase.

Karnataka: Actor Yash cast his vote at a polling booth in Hoskerehalli, Bengaluru

The seats polling in Phase 1 in the state are Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, and Kolar.

The BJP grabbed the bulk of the electoral spoils in the 2019 Lok Sabha Sabha elections, winning 25 of the 28 seats. This time, however, the BJP has set aside three seats for the JDS, its alliance partner in the state.

The three constituencies where the JDS has put candidates are Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.

Karnataka: Actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty arrives at a polling booth in Udupi to cast his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024

Polling for the second phase in 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) began at 7 am on Friday and will conclude at 6 pm.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased general elections was conducted successfully on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the overall voter turnout in the opening phase was recorded at over 62 per cent.

The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7.