Ramayan Update: Yash To Gain 15 Kg Weight To Play Ravana In Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus Ramayan has finally gone on floors, and it will see Ranbir Kapoor play Lord Ram, while Yash will be essaying the role of the demon king, Ravana. And to look his part, the KGF star is reportedly set to gain around 15 kg weight, and he has already begun the prep for the same.

As per a report in Times Now, Yash will start shooting for Ramayan only after wrapping up his next, titled Toxic, for which he has a very different look. In Toxic, he will seen flaunting his lean, muscular body, while for Ramayan, he must look bulkier to play Ravana.

The actor, who will soon wrap up Toxic, has decided to start his prep for the intense transformation by gaining 15 kg for Ramayan.

And it won't just end there, but post Ramayan, Yash also has the third installment of his blockbuster KGF franchise in his kitty, for which he will again have to lose all the weight.

The shoot of Ramayan commenced in Mumbai in April and director Nitesh Tiwari has constructed a massive set on the outskirts of the city, which will serve the purpose of the kingdom of Ayodhya in the film.

The film will see Sai Pallavi essay the role of Sita and Sunny Deol will reportedly play Lord Hanuman. However, there has been no official confirmation about the developments from the makers yet.