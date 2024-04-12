 KGF Star Yash CONFIRMS Co-Producing Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana After Madhu Mantena Backs Out
ANIUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
'KGF' fame Yash has come on board for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' as a producer. Yash's Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra's production company Prime Focus Studios have joined forces to produce the film.

Excited about the project, Yash in a statement said it has been his long-term aspiration to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global level. "In pursuit of that, I was in LA to ally with one of the best VFX studios, and to my amazement, the driving force behind it was a fellow Indian."

"Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of Ramayana came up. Namit had a part of it in the works; Ramayana, as a subject, deeply resonates with me and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world."

Namit is also excited to be associated with Nitesh Tiwari's film.

"After years spent living between the US, the UK, and India, building a business that has achieved unparalleled commercial success and more Oscar wins in the last ten years than any other company, my personal journey has led me to the point that I feel ready to do justice to the incredible story of Ramayana, treating it with the due care and reverence that it deserves," he said.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will reportedly be seen as Sita in Ramayana.

