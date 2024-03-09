Harman Baweja To Replace Vijay Sethupathi As Vibhishan In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, Ramayana, is currently the talk of the town due to its stellar casting. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan. Earlier, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi was roped in to play Ravan’s brother, Vibhishana.

Now, a new report in ETimes claims that Vijay will no longer be a part of Ramayana as Harman Baweja will be playing his role in the film. The actor made a comeback with Hansal Mehta's web series Scoop along with Karishma Tanna, in which he played the role of JCP Harshavardhan Shroff. His role impressed netizens, and now that the reports turn out to be true, it will be interesting to see Harman transform into Vibhishan.

However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Casting for Nitesh Tiwari's film is underway but the makers are yet to officially announce the project and the lead cast.

Recently, it was reported by India Today that Ranbir will undergo voice and diction training for Ramayana as he has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines.

"It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In ‘Ramayana’, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new," added the source.