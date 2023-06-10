 Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Casting in Ramayana: 'No Pale-Looking Druggie Soy Boy Should Play Lord Rama'
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Casting in Ramayana: 'No Pale-Looking Druggie Soy Boy Should Play Lord Rama'

Referring to Ranbir as a "skinny white rat" who supposedly indulges in underhanded PR tactics and highlighting his alleged womanizing and drug addiction, Kangana criticized his choice as Lord Ram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has once again taken social media by storm. The actress has shown a huge disappotment with the casting choices for Nitesh Tiwari's highly-anticipated film, Ramayana. 

Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to portray Goddess Sita and Lord Ram, respectively, while Yash is in talks to essay the role of Raavan. 

Kangana, who will herself be playing Sita in an upcoming film, The Incarnation: Sita, criticizes the casting decision and questions the suitability of the chosen actors. 

article-image

RANBIR NOT SUITABLE FOR ROLE AS PER KANGANA

In a lengthy Instagram Stories post, Kangana Ranaut did not hold back her feelings towards the casting of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the roles of Sita and Ram. Referring to Ranbir as a "skinny white rat" who supposedly indulges in underhanded PR tactics and highlighting his alleged womanizing and drug addiction, Kangana criticized his choice as Lord Ram. 

She further described him as a desperate actor who failed to make an impact with his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the Brahmastra trilogy. 

Kangana's note also expressed surprise that a talented actor from the southern film industry, who possesses the qualities resembling Lord Ram as described by Valmiki Ji, was offered the role of Raavan instead.

article-image

DANGER: KANGANA IS REALLY SERIOUS!

Following her note, Kangana added a danger sticker to her Instagram Stories, symbolizing her serious stance. 

In another post, she warned her haters not to cross her path, using strong language to make her point clear. 

Kangana's confidence and assertiveness have garnered attention and left readers curious about how this controversy will unfold.

article-image

RANBIR’S SHIV AVATAR IN BRAHMASTRA

It is worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor has previously portrayed the character of Lord Shiva in the film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film, which is part of the Astraverse cinematic universe, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The casting of Ranbir as Shiva and now potentially as Ram has raised eyebrows and fueled Kangana's criticism.

article-image

ABOUT NITESH TIWARI’S RAMAYANA

According to reports from Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt was the initial choice for the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the casting did not materialize initially.

It was only after the film's delay that Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena decided to approach Alia again. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is reportedly giving look tests for the film at the DNEG office, indicating his potential involvement as Lord Ram.

Furthermore, there are indications that Yash, the popular southern superstar, might sign on to play Raavan. An official announcement regarding the cast is expected to be made during Diwali this year.

article-image

KANGANA’S WORK FRONT

Amidst the controversy, Kangana Ranaut has an impressive lineup of projects in the pipeline. Fans eagerly await her solo directorial debut, Emergency, where she will portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

Additionally, Kangana will be seen in films like Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita,

article-image

