'Chilla Kyu Raha Hai?': Ranbir Kapoor Gets Annoyed, Asks Pap To Calm Down After He Shouts His Name (WATCH)

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was recently spotted in Mumbai. The actor often makes heads turn when he steps out for his personal or professional work in the city. On Friday, he was papped outside a production house's office, however, his video in which he looks annoyed is doing the rounds on the internet.

Soon after Ranbir stepped out of his car, paps gathered around him to click his pictures. In the now-viral video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Ranbir is seen making his way to the office when a pap was heard making his requests loudly.

Ranbir Kapoor schools paps

He is heard shouting Ranbir's name. The actor was in no mood to ignore the pap and he instantly schooled him. Before posing for pictures and videos, the Animal actor is heard saying, "Chilla kyu raha hai? (Why are you shouting?)". The photographer immediately aplogised to Ranbir.

Check out the video here:

Son after the video was shared on Instagram, netizens took to the comments and said that Ranbir's reaction was right.

"Sahi bola in paps k liye," a user wrote. "He is right," another comment on the post read.

Ranbir's upcoming projects

Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup of projects. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Animal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

He also reportedly has a cameo in Aryan Khan's directorial debut project Stardom. Also, several media reports have stated that Ranbir will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, while his real-life wife, actress Alia Bhatt, has been finalised to play Sita.

