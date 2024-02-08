 Ranbir Kapoor Undergoes Voice, Diction Training To Play Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor Undergoes Voice, Diction Training To Play Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Several reports had earlier stated how Ranbir has decided to quit alcohol and meat to essay the role of Lord Ram

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
The pre-production work of Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana has officially begun and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in it, has started with his prep. He has reportedly commenced his extensive vocal and diction training to nail his part.

Ranbir is known for his ability to get under the skin of his characters, and the prep is a part of that process. As per reports, Tiwari has patched the actor up with a diction expert, and the two are now working on Ranbir's pronunciations and dialogue delivery.

The report stated that Tiwari wants to make Ranbir sound different from all the characters he has played in the past. "Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In Ramayana, Nitesh wants to make sure he sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past," the report quoted a source.

It is to be noted that several reports had earlier stated how Ranbir has decided to quit alcohol and meat to essay the role of Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, Ramayana is also set to star Sai Pallavi as Sita, and KGF fame Yash as the mighty demon king Ravana.

If reports are to be believed, Sunny Deol has given his nod to play the iconic role of Lord Hanuman in the film.

While Nitesh Tiwari has not officially announced Ramayana, the film is expected to go on floors by the middle or second half of this year.

