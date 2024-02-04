VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding In Gujarat? | Photo Via Instagram

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to get married soon to Radhika Merchant. A few days ago, the couple's pre-wedding invitation took the internet by storm and stated that the celebrations would take place from March 1–3 in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

It looks like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. A new video shows the duo with Akash Ambani at Ambani's Jamnagar bungalow.

Check it out:

Read Also Ranbir Kapoor Can't Take Eyes Off Alia Bhatt In Unseen Photos From Filmfare Awards 2024

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Saturday evening, Ranbir and Alia along with their baby girl Raha were spotted at the Mumbai's private airport as they headed to Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika's wedding invitation reads, "With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt. Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal we are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son. We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar from March 1–3, 2024."

Anant and Radhika got engaged on January 19, 2023 in the presence of friends and family members in a lavish ceremony at Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Alia, on the other hand, has Jigra.

The duo will also share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love And War with Vicky Kaushal.