 Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War; Film To Release In 2025
This marks Vicky Kaushal's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
On Tuesday, January 24, Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Sam Bahadur, announced a new movie with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Titled as Love And War, it is slated to release in Christmas 2025.

Sharing the official announcement on his social media handle, Kaushal wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions #LOVEandWAR."

Check out the official announcement:

Love And War will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively, while Vicky Kaushal will be joining hands with the filmmaker for the first time.

Earlier it was reported that Kaushal was set to play Shahid Kapoor's role Ratan Singh in Padmaavat, which was released in 2018. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to create magic once again with Love And War.

Meanwhile, Love And War will reunite Vicky and Ranbir after Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. On the other hand, this marks Ranbir and Alia's second project together after Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra. Earlier, Kaushal and Bhatt also joined hands in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.

