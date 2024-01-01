New Year 2024: Alia Bhatt Ushers A 'Wholesome And Soul-some' Year With Hubby Ranbir Kapoor And Baby Girl Raha: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | January 01, 2024

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures on Instagram, giving us a glimpse into her New Year's Eve celebrations with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Sharing the pictures, Alia wished a 'wholesome and soul-some' year for everyone

Clearly, the actress is seen embracing her inner child while celebrating the year gone by

Alia is surely giving major 'ocean breeze, salty hair' vibes with this picture

From the looks of it, the young family seems to be vacationing at an islandic country. Maldives is our guess

Feet up in the air, here's to self-love and care

Baby Raha says hi in this beautiful sunset picture

