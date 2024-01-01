New Year 2024: Alia Bhatt Ushers A 'Wholesome And Soul-some' Year With Hubby Ranbir Kapoor And Baby Girl Raha: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | January 01, 2024
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures on Instagram, giving us a glimpse into her New Year's Eve celebrations with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha
Instagram: Alia Bhatt
Sharing the pictures, Alia wished a 'wholesome and soul-some' year for everyone
Clearly, the actress is seen embracing her inner child while celebrating the year gone by
Alia is surely giving major 'ocean breeze, salty hair' vibes with this picture
From the looks of it, the young family seems to be vacationing at an islandic country. Maldives is our guess
Feet up in the air, here's to self-love and care
Baby Raha says hi in this beautiful sunset picture
Thanks For Reading!