Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Jet Off For New Year Vacation With Raha

By: Sachin T | December 26, 2023

Bollywood actors and power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off for New Year vacation with their daughter Raha on December 26

Photos by Varinder Chawla

They were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon. However, it is not known where they are heading to

Alia and Ranbir were spotted in casual outfits. The actress wore black pants and white t-shirt. She completed her look with black sunglasses

On the other hand, Ranbir looked handsome as always in an all-black casual outfit

While Ranbi and Alia were all smiles in the photos that surfaced online, Raha was seen peacefully sleeping in her mother's arms

On the occasion of Christmas, Ranbir and Alia revealed their daughter's face for the first time and her pictures and videos instantly broke the internet

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is currently enjoying the success of Animal and Alia is busy with the shooting of Jigra

