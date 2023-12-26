Kiara Advani Flaunts ₹2.42 Lakh Bag As She Jets Off With Sidharth Malhotra For New Year Vacay

By: Sachin T | December 26, 2023
One of the most loved couples of B-Town, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, jetted off for their Christmas vacation on Monday night
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sidharth and Kiara were all smiles as they took a late night flight outside Mumbai to an undisclosed location
Sidharth looked dapper in a black t-shirt and jeans, complete with a blue and black jacket
Kiara, on the other hand, looked like a vision in white, but what caught everyone's eyes was her Rs 2.42 lakh Balmain handbag
Kiara glowed as she posed for the paps sans makeup for one last time in 2023 before kickstarting the holidays
On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in the actioner Yodha, and Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force
On the other hand, Kiara has Ram Charan's Game Changer in her kitty, and reportedly, she has also been roped in for Don 3
Thanks For Reading!