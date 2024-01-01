New Year 2024: Vicky Kaushal Extends Greetings As He And Wifey Katrina Kaif Enjoy A Quiet Moment Of Solitude On Vacation

2023 has been a whirlwind year for Vicky Kaushal, professionally. While the actor witnessed a big box-office success with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which also starred Sara Ali Khan, he received immense love and appreciation for his back-to-back performances in the December releases Sam Bahadur and Dunki. While he played the revered army legend Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the Meghna Gulzar-directorial, he played the extremely lovable and sweet Sukhi, who takes a drastic step, when he is unable to meet his lover across several shores in Rajkumar Hirani's latest.

As the world welcomed a brand new year on Monday, Vicky also took to his Instagram to extend greetings to his fans and well-wishers with a beautiful photograph featuring him and wife and actor Katrina Kaif. Set in an undisclosed location, where the beautiful couple is currently vacationing at, the picture sees the couple seated at a sandy vanue and enjoying a quiet moment together while being surrounded by well-lit hatchments. From the looks of it, it seems the couple are vacationing in Rajasthan as their winter wear suggests so

In his caption, the 35-year old actor shares, "Love, light, happiness… Happy 2024 everyone!"

Meanwhile, Katrina also had an eventful 2023 with the release of Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She is now gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. A bilingual release in Hindi and Tamil, the film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and will release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, this year with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. Additionally, he will also be filming for Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna.