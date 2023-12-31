WATCH: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Walk Hand-In-Hand As They Leave Mumbai For Exotic New Year Vacation

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Sunday were spotted at the airport here, as they jetted off for their New Year celebrations, giving major couple goals to their fans.

Vicky was seen holding the hand of his ladylove adorably, as they walked inside the airport premises.

The couple will be ringing in the New Year together, as they fly to an undisclosed location.

Katrina gave major fashion goals, as she was spotted wearing a white shirt, black trousers and a black overcoat. Her hair was styled in a wavy manner, and she completed the look with black sunglasses, and boots. On the other hand Vicky looked dapper in a black tee shirt, matching denim jeans, and a grey jacket. He completed his outfit with a cap and sunglasses.

The duo posed for the paparazzi, and extended their warm greetings for the New Year. The lovebirds flashed their cute smiles, while holding each other's hands.

The video of their airport arrival went viral in no time, with fans showering love for the power couple.

One user wrote: "Best couple", while the other said: "I have a feeling that Kat is pregnant". One netizen also wrote: "Boss Lady".

Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot in December 2021 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in 'Dunki'. The comedy drama stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. He next has 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', and 'Chhaava' in the pipeline.

Katrina was last seen as Zoya in Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger 3'. She next has 'Merry Christmas' in her kitty. The romantic thriller film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and stars Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Katrina.