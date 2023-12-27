Vicky Kaushal's Late Christmas Post For Wife Katrina Kaif Is Super Cute; Leaves The Internet Feeling Warm And Mushy

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have recently revealed glimpses of their Christmas festivities on social media, bringing a lot joy and happiness to their followers. They also celebrated Christmas in the company of Kaif's fitness coach and friend Yasmin Karachiwala.

On December 27, Katrina shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram where Vicky is seen giving her an affectionate peck on the head. The 'Tiger 3' captioned her story saying, 'Merry Christmas'. Later, Vicky posted the same picture on his feed alongwith the caption, "Christmas is when you are here. ❤️🌲"

Earlier, Yasmin had also shared two pictures on her Instagram stories. One picture featured her alongside Katrina, the other had Vicky also posing with the two best friends.

Check out the pictures below.

The pictures show Katrina donning a beautiful floral top paired with denims while Vicky is seen sporting a white tee paired with navy blue chinos.

VICKY AND KATRINA AT THE WORKFRONT

Vicky tasted box-office success with the releases of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Sam Bahadur. He was also applauded for his brief role in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the leads. In 2024, the actor will be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. Additionally, he will also be filming Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her next Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film releases in cinemas on Jan 12, 2024.