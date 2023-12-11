PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif Serves Winter Fashion Inspiration At Mumbai Airport 

By: Oshin Fernandes | December 11, 2023
Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif never fails to impress when it comes to her sartorial choices.
The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, making a fashionable appearance.
While Mumbai may not be experiencing a winter spell yet, Katrina inspired those who wish to amp up their style game.
For her airport look Katrina wore a black tracksuit and layered it with a beige trenchcoat.
The actress accessorised her outfit with brown sunglasses and a pair of Converse.
Katrina opted for a no-make-up look and kept her hair tied up in a neat ponytail.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'.
She will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!