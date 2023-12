"“त्वयि सम्प्रेक्ष्य भगवान्स्त्वया हि विवाह्यते।” In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife," they wrote.