 Vicky Kaushal Dances With 'Sweetie' Meghna Gulzar On Sam Bahadur Sets, Shares Unseen VIDEO On Her Birthday
'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar's second collaboration after 'Raazi'.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday penned an adorable birthday wish for the 'Sam Bahadur' director Meghna Gulzar. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video from the making of 'Sam Bahadur' which he captioned, "Here's a little birthday dance with you Meghna... wish I could do it in person today! Everyday on set I'd try to be the most hard working person and everyday you'd beat me and everybody else to it."

"Will keep trying though... Happy Happy Birthday Sweetie... may you always keep inspiring people around you to give their absolute best!!!," he added.

Check it out:

In the video, Vicky and Meghna could be seen dancing. 'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky and Meghna's second collaboration after 'Raazi'.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Vicky received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film. It was released in the theatres on December 1.

