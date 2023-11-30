Proud Wife Katrina Kaif Lauds Vicky Kaushal's 'Flawless' Performance In Sam Bahadur: 'I'm Astounded'...

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is all praises for actor-husband Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited and highly anticipated film Sam Bahadur. The actress attended the special screening of the film on Wednesday evening with Vicky's family members and other B-Town celebrities.

Ahead of Sam Bahadur's theatrical release, Katrina took to her official Instagram account and shared her review. The proud wife called Vicky's performance 'flawless' and said she was 'astounded' after watching Sam Bahadur.

Katrina wrote, "SAM BAHADUR - @meghnagulzar such a poetic beautiful classic film , was transported to another era .. you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot. And SAM !!!!….. GRACE, HEROISM , GRIT What a performance, flawless, I’m just astounded , you are too inspiring , true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way , was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen. I’ve seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into Sam. A performance to be remembered."

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Subhash Ghai, Riteish Deshmukh, Radhika Madan, Maniesh Paul and others also praised the film on their respective social media accounts.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sam Bahadur is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. It will face a big clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Animal.