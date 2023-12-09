Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Beautiful’ Katrina Kaif On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'In-Flight & In-Life Entertainment' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, popularly known as 'Vickat', celebrating two years of their marriage today. To wish his wifey, the 'Sam Bahadur' actor shared a special wish on social media. Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted a cute yet funny video of Katrina.

In the video, Vicky is seen seated next to her on a flight while Katrina is busy flaunting her action moves while watching a movie on the screen in front of her. Sharing the video, he wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful... keep it coming."

As soon as the video was uploaded, the fans and followers wished Vickat on their 2nd wedding anniversary. One of the users wrote, "So cute."

Sunny Kaushal wished his paaji and parjaiji on this day. Taking to the Instagram story, Sunny shared a throwback picture of his Paaji and Parjaiji from their mehndi ceremony. He captioned the post, "Happy 2nd to Paaji and Parjaiji..May you guys always keep dancing to each other's tunes @vickykaushal02 @katrinakaif. Love you guys."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'.'Tiger 3' has minted an estimated Rs 400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release. The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments -- 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' -- the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

'Ek Tha Tiger', released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Its sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the recently released biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1.