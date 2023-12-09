Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Romantic PHOTOS That Scream 'True Love'

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 09, 2023
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their second wedding anniversary today. To mark this special occasion, let's take a look at the duo's romantic photos.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
In this photo, Katrina Kaif is seen smiling and leaning on to her husband Vicky Kaushal who looked away from the camera.
Vicky Kaushal is seen swirling Katrina Kaif at their home in Mumbai.
Vicky Kaushal headed to Maldives with Katrina Kaif to celebrate her 40th birthday.
Dressed in a white monokini, Katrina Kaif is seen hugging Vicky Kaushal in the swimming pool.
Katrina Kaif was dressed in a saree and sindoor for first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal.
Vicky Kaushal with his arms around Katrina Kaif is seen planting a kiss on her head in New York.
Katrina Kaif is seen smiling as she keeps her hand on Vicky Kaushal's shoulder and looks into the camera.
