Celebs Who Flew Out For New Year Holidays: Saif-Kareena, Alia-Ranbir & Others

By: Sachin T | December 31, 2023
Several Bollywood celebs have flown off to foreign countries to ring in the New Year. Among the first ones to jet out of Mumbai were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with their little ones, Taimur and Jeh
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were all smiles as they took off to an undisclosed location to celebrate New Year
Post Christmas, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also seen flying out of Mumbai with their baby girl, Raha
Lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the airport leaving for their New Year vacation, however, they posed for the paps separately
Sisters Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon took off for a girls trip to some exotic location, where they will be seen welcoming the New Year
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are also one of the B-Town couples who have flown out of the country for the holidays
Tamannaah Bhatia and boyfriend Vijay Varma were papped as they took an early morning flight out of Mumbai a couple of days before 2023 ended
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twinned in grey as they left the country with their kids for the holidays
After marking her debut with The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was seen taking her time off and flying out to end the year on a merry note
Sonakshi Sinha ended her year in Egypt and she even shared stunning photos from her New Year vacay
Nora Fatehi was spotted flying out of the city on the last day of 2023 to ring in the new year at some exotic location
