Nora Fatehi's ₹6.65 Lakh Handbag Grabs Eyeballs At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | December 31, 2023
Actress Nora Fatehi made heads turn as usual as she reached the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning to jet off for the New Year holidays
The actress chose comfort over glamour and exuded girl-next-door vibes in a white and pink co-ord set
But what people's eyes was her uber-expensive handbag which costs a bomb!
Nora was seen flaunting her Hermes Birkin handbag which is priced at a whopping Rs 6.65 lakh
She posed for the paparazzi and looked effortlessly chic while at it
She also wished the shutterbugs Happy New Year before posing for them for the last time in 2023
Nora's airport fashion is clearly one for the books, as she showed how airport looks don't have to be all about large coats and perfect hair and makeup
